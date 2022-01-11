Sunny Skies & Calm Weather Today!

Teens and the low 20s starting off Tuesday morning. Clear skies will persist through day morning and afternoon giving us another sunny day. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s with a few isolated areas near the mid-40s.

Southerly winds and added clouds will keep temperatures slightly warmer tonight in the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. Added clouds and above average temperatures near 50F will stand for Wednesday’s forecast.

Dry weather conditions look to say through the week with mild temps. Cooler air moves back in by the weekend. We are watching Friday night into Saturday for our next system to bring us a mix of rain and snow.

-Lisa

