Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sunny Skies & Calm Weather Today!

Added clouds and warmer temps arrive tomorrow...
Skies will be sunny today, but it will cold.
Skies will be sunny today, but it will cold.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Teens and the low 20s starting off Tuesday morning. Clear skies will persist through day morning and afternoon giving us another sunny day. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s with a few isolated areas near the mid-40s.

Southerly winds and added clouds will keep temperatures slightly warmer tonight in the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. Added clouds and above average temperatures near 50F will stand for Wednesday’s forecast.

Dry weather conditions look to say through the week with mild temps. Cooler air moves back in by the weekend. We are watching Friday night into Saturday for our next system to bring us a mix of rain and snow.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold night ahead for the Heartland.
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 10 p.m.
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 6 p.m.
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/10 at 5 p.m.