SoutheastHEALTH announces new virtual nursing platform

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland hospital is bringing in a new virtual platform to help the patients and staff.

SoutheastHEALTH announced a new virtual nursing platform to help out with more nursing coverage, improved efficiency and improved efficiency and higher quality patient care.

Patients will be able to talk with an additional nurse on a monitor in their room, along with their traditional bedside nurse to take care of their needs.

This is a new model of care to help meet the needs and demands of patients and nurses.

“With this program, the virtual nurse can really provide that added layer of support to the providers, the bedside care team, increasing collaboration amongst the multi disciplinary care team. That provides that support that they need during these times,” SoutheastHEALTH Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Gina Leath said.

SoutheastHEALTH is starting out with 66 beds that have virtual nursing capabilities.

The virtual nurse has several roles when it comes to patient care. They include admission and discharge coordination, enriched patient education, medication history and more. This frees up the in-house nursing staff to spend more time with the patient and administering direct care and support.

“I’m really excited as the chief nursing officer to be able to have this program that really supports the bedside team and really is there to be a patient advocate,” Leath said. “For patients and families to utilize this service, to ask questions, help with their educational needs and more.”

