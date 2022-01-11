Southeast Mo. State University updates face covering guidelines, vaccination events
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University updated students, faculty and staff on its face covering guidelines and vaccination clinics for the spring semester.
Face coverings are required in the following areas:
- Indoor instructional spaces during class or labs
- Campus shuttles and transit services
- The University School for Young Children consistent with current CDC recommended guidance
- Health-related spaces, including the Campus Health Clinic, which is operated by SoutheastHEALTH
They are not required in residence halls, the student recreation center, office spaces, dining areas and common areas on campus.
University leaders ask that people continue to be respectful of everyone’s personal decisions. They said those who prefer wearing a mask should continue that practice.
While social distancing protocols are not in place, they encourage everyone to practice social distancing in group situations whenever possible.
Dearmont Hall will continue to be an isolation housing option for students who live in on-campus housing.
The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 related State of Emergency expired on Dec. 31. As a result, if you test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to isolate from others. If you are sick, they said to stay home and do not attend class or work.
All students, faculty and staff may get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at on-campus clinics. Dates and locations include:
|Date
|Location
|Available vaccines
|Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|University Center Program Lounge
|Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
|Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noon
|University Center Program Lounge
|Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
|April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|University Center Program Lounge
|Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
According to the university’s Protect the Nest page, another campus update on face covering guidance will be will provided no later than Feb. 18.
