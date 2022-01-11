Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. State University updates face covering guidelines, vaccination events

Southeast Missouri State University updated students, faculty and staff on its face covering...
Southeast Missouri State University updated students, faculty and staff on its face covering guidelines and vaccination clinics for the spring semester.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University updated students, faculty and staff on its face covering guidelines and vaccination clinics for the spring semester.

Face coverings are required in the following areas:

  • Indoor instructional spaces during class or labs
  • Campus shuttles and transit services
  • The University School for Young Children consistent with current CDC recommended guidance
  • Health-related spaces, including the Campus Health Clinic, which is operated by SoutheastHEALTH

They are not required in residence halls, the student recreation center, office spaces, dining areas and common areas on campus.

University leaders ask that people continue to be respectful of everyone’s personal decisions. They said those who prefer wearing a mask should continue that practice.

While social distancing protocols are not in place, they encourage everyone to practice social distancing in group situations whenever possible.

Dearmont Hall will continue to be an isolation housing option for students who live in on-campus housing.

The State of Missouri’s COVID-19 related State of Emergency expired on Dec. 31. As a result, if you test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19, you are encouraged to isolate from others. If you are sick, they said to stay home and do not attend class or work.

All students, faculty and staff may get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at on-campus clinics. Dates and locations include:

DateLocationAvailable vaccines
Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to noonUniversity Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson
April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.University Center Program LoungePfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson

According to the university’s Protect the Nest page, another campus update on face covering guidance will be will provided no later than Feb. 18.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

The Carter County Health Center is temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits.
Carter Co. Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits
A mask mandate was put in place starting on Tuesday, January 11 at the Murray Independent...
Masks required at Murray Independent School Dist.
The State of Illinois launched a new vaccine awareness campaign.
Ill. launches ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations
The Perry County Health Department reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths...
Perry Co. Health Dept. reports 76 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths