Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his vehicle.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his vehicle.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his vehicle.

According to Lt. Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a shots fired call near the 800 block of Mary and the 800 block of Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. While in en route, they learned the person was shot in the head.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

They said the man was conscious and coherent when they arrived. He told them he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway when he was shot.

Lt. Broom said one resident told officers they heard gunshots and saw the victim walk into their home where they began applying pressure to the wound.

Several bullets appeared to hit the home, the vehicle the victim was seated in and another home across the street.

Broom said the victim is recovering and no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

