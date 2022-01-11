Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIH Work Care to open Harrisburg clinic

SIH Work Care, Inc. will open a new Harrisburg location on S. Commercial Street.
SIH Work Care, Inc. will open a new Harrisburg location on S. Commercial Street.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH Work Care, Inc. will open a new Harrisburg location on S. Commercial Street.

This will be the second site for SIH Work Care, which opened in 2007.

It’s set to open January 17.

“I am excited to help establish these much-needed specialty services in southeastern Illinois. As a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, it is important to me, personally and professionally, to bring on-demand care to our community. SIH Work Care is here to keep businesses and employees safe and healthy. This service will help ensure employers are hiring healthy employees and avoid unnecessary emergency room visits in the event of a workplace injury in a fast and convenient location with hours from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation, Occupational Medicine and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw.

According to SIH, specialized medical providers will diagnose, manage and work to prevent disease caused or made worse by workplace factors.

The clinic will provide employer-related medical services including pre-employment physicals, drug screens, immunizations, treatment for workers compensation injuries, post-offer testing and improved care coordination with outpatient physical therapy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

Local health expert argues these tests could skew case numbers.
Take home COVID-19 tests lead to possible effect on case numbers
Take home COVID-19 test leads to possible effect on case numbers.
Take home COVID tests effect on case numbers
Paul Shock said seniors face many issues dealing with the cost of living, housing and medical...
Scott City leaders host event designed to provide resources to help senior citizens
COVID-19 cases rise in Kentucky.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Kentucky