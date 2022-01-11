SIH Work Care to open Harrisburg clinic

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH Work Care, Inc. will open a new Harrisburg location on S. Commercial Street.

This will be the second site for SIH Work Care, which opened in 2007.

It’s set to open January 17.

“I am excited to help establish these much-needed specialty services in southeastern Illinois. As a lifelong resident of Harrisburg, it is important to me, personally and professionally, to bring on-demand care to our community. SIH Work Care is here to keep businesses and employees safe and healthy. This service will help ensure employers are hiring healthy employees and avoid unnecessary emergency room visits in the event of a workplace injury in a fast and convenient location with hours from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,” said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation, Occupational Medicine and Urgent Care Verlinda Henshaw.

According to SIH, specialized medical providers will diagnose, manage and work to prevent disease caused or made worse by workplace factors.

The clinic will provide employer-related medical services including pre-employment physicals, drug screens, immunizations, treatment for workers compensation injuries, post-offer testing and improved care coordination with outpatient physical therapy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.