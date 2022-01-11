Scott City leaders host event designed to provide resources to help senior citizens

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders in Scott County say senior citizens often don’t have access to information on health care, insurance and legal advice.

“We actually put together a panel that deals with the issues of senior citizens.”

Paul Shock is the coordinator for the event Living Resources for Seniors Seminar Lunch and Learn.

He said over the past few years, he’s noticed the lack of available resources for seniors in the community.

“Some people have actually given up their home insurance in order to actually pay for their prescriptions and these are issues, critical issues, that individuals need to actually try to find avenues and find answers for,” said Shock.

He said seniors face many issues dealing with the cost of living, housing and medical expenses.

Tom Brunke, from Scott City, had questions about health care.

“I’ve been going through the VA, and they just drag their feet so badly and I thought maybe I could get something done here maybe today,” Brunke said.

Brunke explained how beneficial this event is to him personally.

“I think it makes everybody understand it a little bit more, I was surprised how many veterans are here today and I’m wondering if they’ve got the same problem I’ve got, ‘cause when they asked for veterans almost everybody raised their hand. So, it kind of tells me that they’ve got problems, as well,” said Brunke.

If you are in need of assistance, the Scott City Interactive Parks program helps provide resources to those in need.

