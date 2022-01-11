Safety precautions to keep in mind when using space heaters in your home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials in New York say a malfunctioning space heater is to blame for a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx.

As winter continues, firefighters in the Heartland want you to stay safe if you rely on space heaters to stay warm.

”A lot of our fires in the winter are either from space heaters or some other heating source.”

Deputy Chief Noah Crump said fires caused by space heaters are all too common in Scott City.

“We may run 8-10 structure fires over the couple months over the winter and we’re almost guaranteed at least one or two of them are gonna be from a space heater that was either a really old one that didn’t have safety features on it that got knocked over or got stuff piled around it,” said Crump.

He also said using an extension cord with a space heater can be very dangerous.

“They do pull a lot of amperage, so if you have a real small extension cord and somebody plugs it into to it. Overheats extension cord, melts the extension cord and then we have a what starts out as the heater creates an electrical fire and then house fire,” Crump said.

Aire solutions owner Greg Brown suggested keeping flammable items away from your home.

“You need to keep them away from curtains, drapes, stuff like that. Keep them away from anything that’ll burn,” said Brown.

Crump said it’s important to keep an eye on your space heaters and to not leave it unattended for too long.

“‘If you’re not gonna be home with it, turn it off,” Crump continued. “What can start out as a small issue that you could catch really quick can turn into a big issue if you’re gone for several hours or overnight or during the day while our at work.”

Another concern about the fatal fire in New York is the lack of working smoke detectors.

So this is a good time to make sure your smoke detector is in good working order.

