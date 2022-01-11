Heartland Votes
Proposed fireworks ordinance in Sikeston on April ballot

On December 26, city council members approved adding the ordinance question to the ballot.
On December 26, city council members approved adding the ordinance question to the ballot.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposed fireworks ordinance will be on the April ballot in Sikeston.

On December 26, city council members approved adding the ordinance question to the ballot.

You can read the full bill here.

According to the City of Sikeston’s Facebook page, the ballot question will read:

“Shall the City Council of the City of Sikeston adopt the proposed Ordinance Number 6253, the full text of which is available in the City Clerk’s Office and on the City’s website (www.sikeston.org), allowing, with certain restrictions, the discharge of fireworks within the city limits of the City of Sikeston?”

