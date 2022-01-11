Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pres. Biden approves disaster declaration for 7 Heartland Mo. counties

This home in Pemiscot County, Mo., near Hayti and just south of Scott Co., had its roof ripped...
This home in Pemiscot County, Mo., near Hayti and just south of Scott Co., had its roof ripped off during severe weather on Friday, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - President Joe Biden approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration for seven southeast Missouri counties in the Heartland affected on December 10 by tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds.

Biden approved the major disaster declaration on Monday, January 10, for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne Counties.

The federal disaster declaration allows for the release of funding and resources to help the hard hit communities recover from the tornadoes and severe weather.

According to the White House, additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.

Gov. Parson requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

A look at tornado damage in Benton, Ky. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Low-interest USDA loans available for eligible Western Ky. tornado victims
Skies will be sunny today, but it will cold.
Sunny Skies & Calm Weather Today!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold night ahead for the Heartland.
FEMA approves $9.3 million for Kentucky tornado victims
FEMA approves $9.3 million for Kentucky tornado victims