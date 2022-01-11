Pres. Biden approves disaster declaration for 7 Heartland Mo. counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - President Joe Biden approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal disaster declaration for seven southeast Missouri counties in the Heartland affected on December 10 by tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds.

Biden approved the major disaster declaration on Monday, January 10, for Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne Counties.

The federal disaster declaration allows for the release of funding and resources to help the hard hit communities recover from the tornadoes and severe weather.

According to the White House, additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.

Gov. Parson requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance on Dec. 31.

