Perry Co. Health Dept. reports 76 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Tuesday, January 11.
According to the health department two people in their 70s passed away from COVID-19.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 3
- 5-11 years - 11
- 12-17 years - 7
- 18-64 years - 48
- 65 and up - 7
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 422
- Released from isolation - 5,132
- Deaths - 86
The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 12. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
