Perry Co. Health Dept. reports 76 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Tuesday, January 11.(WBRC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths as of Tuesday, January 11.

According to the health department two people in their 70s passed away from COVID-19.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 3
  • 5-11 years - 11
  • 12-17 years - 7
  • 18-64 years - 48
  • 65 and up - 7

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 422
  • Released from isolation - 5,132
  • Deaths - 86

The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 12. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

