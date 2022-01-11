Neighbor rescues kids who fell into frozen pond

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after falling into a frozen pond over the weekend.

She may not be alive if it wasn’t for the quick action of emergency responders and a neighbor who saw what happened to her and two other children.

“I just count it as I was at the right place at the right time,” said Deputy Blaine Moulton with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and first responders are credited as heroes, responding just minutes after three children fell into this icy pond on Sunday afternoon near their home.

One of those children, a 6-year-old girl, wasn’t breathing when they arrived.

Dramatic body camera video captured the moments after deputies arrived and quickly start performing CPR.

“It’s hard to see a 6-year-old girl whose face is blue with her eyes open,” Deputy Justin Dillard said. “And not responding and not breathing.”

Amazingly the three children, all related, who fell into the frigid water are alive. The little girl is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The deputies said they were just doing what they were trained to do.

“So even though that’s not a situation we necessarily step into every day, we revert back to what we were trained to do,” Dillard said. “And were able to execute what needed to be done.”

However, the bravest hero had no training at all.

“I just kind of put some shoes on and ran out,” Dusti Talavera said.

Talavera lives nearby and happened to be looking out her window long enough to see the children fall into the frigid water.

“I just knew that nobody, you know, nobody was really outside. So, I mean ... it was me,” she said. “I just knew it was me that had to do it.”

She jumped into the pond and pulled two of the children out, a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl.

“What she did was amazing. We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was,” said Cory Sudden with South Metro Fire Rescue said.

She struggled to save the 6-year-old, but thanks to a teenage bystander, they saved her from drowning. Investigators estimate the girl had been under water for a few minutes.

“I hope if this happened to one of mine that somebody like (Talavera) was close by,” Sudden said.

