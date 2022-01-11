Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri Supreme Court vacates convictions in 2013 killing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cited substantial evidence that Whitaker faced imminent threat...
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cited substantial evidence that Whitaker faced imminent threat that Streeval was going to burn a mobile home on Whitaker’s property.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has vacated the 2018 manslaughter and armed criminal action convictions for an southeast Missouri man and sent the case back to circuit court.

Samuel Jerry Whitaker was convicted in the 2013 shooting death of his stepson-in-law, Carl Lee Streeval, in Wayne County.

Whitaker was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter and 13 years for armed criminal action.

Whitaker’s appeal claimed the circuit court erred in failing to instruct jurors that he could claim self-defense to prevent arson.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cited substantial evidence that Whitaker faced imminent threat that Streeval was going to burn a mobile home on Whitaker’s property.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul sparred during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, Jan....
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: ‘What a moron’
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on voting rights.
Harris: Senate must act on voting rights
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center will hold a second Facebook...
Graves County leaders to hold Facebook Live Q&A event on tornado recovery