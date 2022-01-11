Missouri bill would ban critical race theory in schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are pushing to ban critical race theory in K-12 Missouri schools and give parents and guardians more control over what their children learn.

Lawmakers pitched the bills during a state House committee hearing Tuesday.

Republican Rep. Nick Schroer’s legislation would prohibit teachers from using critical race theory, a framework for examining the effects race and racism have on the nation’s institutions.

Rep. Doug Richey’s bill would allow parents and guardians to censor class materials provided to their children “based on such parent’s beliefs regarding morality, sexuality, religion, or other issues related to the well-being, education, and upbringing of such parent’s child.”

