MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A mask mandate was put in place starting on Tuesday, January 11 at the Murray Independent School District.

It includes everyone indoors and on school buses, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

According to the district website, the new rule is due to recent COVID-19 information available for the Murray-Calloway County region.

