Heartland Votes
Low-interest USDA loans available for eligible Western Ky. tornado victims

A look at tornado damage in Benton, Ky. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Department of Agricultural (USDA) low-interest loans are now available for eligible residents impacted by December’s severe weather in nearly every western Kentucky county in the Heartland.

The low-interest loans are for physical losses that can help farmers and ranchers recover from the storms that produced high winds and tornadoes.

The funds can be used to help repair or replace damaged or destroyed property used for agricultural operations. This includes the loss of livestock, farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, harvested or stored crops and hay.

“Our farmers need funds and resources to maintain operations and rebuild,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles in a released statement. “The low-interest loans offered by USDA may help some get back on their feet and regain some sense of normalcy.”

The deadline to apply for the loans is August 30, 2022.

The USDA designated 24 Kentucky counties as primary eligibility areas for low-interest loans. The following are the six counties approved in the Heartland:

  • Caldwell
  • Fulton
  • Graves
  • Hickman
  • Lyon
  • Marshall

The USDA has also designated 29 counties as contiguous and also eligible. The following are the

  • Calloway
  • Carlisle
  • Crittenden
  • Livingston
  • McCracken

The following are USDA programs that help figure out what program or loan options are best for those needing to apply: Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool and Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet.

Those needing to file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about the available programs are asked to contact their local USDA Service Center, which can be found by clicking here.

