Ill. launches ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The State of Illinois launched a new vaccine awareness campaign.

Called “On the Fence,” the campaign features 18 stories from Illinoisans who were initially hesitant but are now fully vaccinated.

“We are on the eve of the third year of this pandemic, but we have the tools to get through this, and I encourage everyone on the fence to get vaccinated,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Reaching out to a relative, a coworker or a neighbor who is hesitant about getting the vaccine with kindness and compassion will help keep us all safe. Where we go next as a state is a matter of all of us pitching in. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, get boosted, and do their part.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

“We understand there are still people who have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines, and I urge them to talk with a health care provider as well as others who have been vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Safe and effective vaccines have been used for more than a year now, longer if you include the clinical trials, and they have good safety and effectiveness records. People receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing significantly reduced rates of hospitalization and death. They are recommended for everyone 5 years and older.”

You can watch some of the featured videos below:

To find a vaccination location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

