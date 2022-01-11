Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Rep. Darryl Owens

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of State...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of State Representative Darryl T. Owens.(WITN)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of State Representative Darryl T. Owens.

Flags at all state offices will be lowered on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from sunrise to sunset.

Former State Representative Darryl Owens died Tuesday, Jan. 4. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Gov. Beshear encouraged individuals throughout the Commonwealth to join the tribute.

