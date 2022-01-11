Heartland Votes
First Lady Jill Biden reschedules visit to survey western Kentucky recovery efforts

Jill Biden (AP)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA Administrator Erik Hooks have rescheduled their trip to Bowling Green to Jan. 14.

Biden and Hooks will meet with Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to survey the recovery of storm damage caused in the wake of tornadoes in Western Kentucky on Dec. 11.

The group will also make a stop at a FEMA State Disaster Recovery center to volunteer and provide remarks on western Kentucky aid provided by federal and local agencies.

The trip was initially planned for Jan. 6, but had been postponed due to winter weather that impacted the commonwealth.

In late December, Gov. Beshear confirmed 77 people had died as a result of the storms in western Kentucky.

