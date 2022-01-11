Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny afternoon

A beautiful sunny day in Bloomfield, Mo.
A beautiful sunny day in Bloomfield, Mo.((Source: cNews/Suzanne Henson))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It will be another sunny, winter day in the Heartland!

Wake-up temperatures are brisk in the teens and low 20s.

This afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in lower 40s, with a few isolated locations near the mid 40s.

Southerly winds and added clouds will keep temperatures slightly warmer tonight.

Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the lower 30s.

There will be more clouds on Wednesday, but afternoon highs will be above average near 50 degrees.

Dry conditions look to stick around the rest of the week with mild temperatures.

Cooler air moves back into the Heartland by the weekend.

Friday night into Saturday, there is a chance a system could bring a mix of rain and snow.

