Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for missing Mo. man

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for 82-year-old Lewis...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for 82-year-old Lewis A. Culley Jr., of Dittmer on Tuesday morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Dittmer man on Tuesday morning, January 11.

MSHP said 82-year-old Lewis A. Culley Jr. was found safe by law enforcement.

Culley was reported missing by family on Monday night after he did not return home from a trip to a nearby gas station.

