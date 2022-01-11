Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for missing Mo. man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Dittmer man on Tuesday morning, January 11.

MSHP said 82-year-old Lewis A. Culley Jr. was found safe by law enforcement.

Culley was reported missing by family on Monday night after he did not return home from a trip to a nearby gas station.

