Egyptian Health Dept. reports 98 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, as of Tuesday, January 11.

According to the health department, a Saline County resident passes away due to complications from COVID-19.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female - one under the age of 10, nine in their teens, six in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, six in their 50s and three in their 60s

Male - two under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, four in their teens, four in their 20s, three in their 40s, four in their 50s and six in their 60s

Gallatin County

Female - one in their teens, one in their 30s, two in their 40s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

Male - one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

White County

Female - two in their teens, four in their 20s, two in their 30s, six in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s

Male - one under the age of 5, three in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s

