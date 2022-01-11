Carter Co. Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center is temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits.

According to the health center’s Facebook page, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been unable to provide more testing supplies. They said they are struggling to find other sources for testing supplies.

They ask that you check with your primary care doctor for testing availability.

