Cape Girardeau Roller Derby returns for 2022 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roller Derby is back for 2022.

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is urging anyone interested to join them for their first recruitment event of the year.

They are recruiting skaters and referees.

Zero skating experience is required. They say they will teach you everything you need to know during a 90-day training program.

The free event will be Monday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena Building.

All you need to bring is a boil-and-bite mouth guard.

You can email them at JOIN@capegirardeaurollerderby.com or follow the Facebook event.

