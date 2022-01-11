Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby returns for 2022 season

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby Wants You
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby returns for the 2022 season.(tcw-kfvs12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roller Derby is back for 2022.

The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is urging anyone interested to join them for their first recruitment event of the year.

They are recruiting skaters and referees.

Zero skating experience is required. They say they will teach you everything you need to know during a 90-day training program.

The free event will be Monday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena Building.

All you need to bring is a boil-and-bite mouth guard.

You can email them at JOIN@capegirardeaurollerderby.com or follow the Facebook event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

SIH Work Care, Inc. will open a new Harrisburg location on S. Commercial Street.
SIH Work Care to open Harrisburg clinic
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Today, we discuss the role of the Design Committee in the Uptown Jackson Revitalization...
Jackson This Week 1/11/22
Worshipful Master Terry Campbell of Poplar Bluff Lodge 209 presents Eugene Field interim nurse...
$4,200 donated to Poplar Bluff elementary schools for clothing for students in need