$4,200 donated to Poplar Bluff elementary schools for clothing for students in need

Worshipful Master Terry Campbell of Poplar Bluff Lodge 209 presents Eugene Field interim nurse...
Worshipful Master Terry Campbell of Poplar Bluff Lodge 209 presents Eugene Field interim nurse Lindsay Allbritton (left) and counselor Esther Luna with a donation in December.(Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Two elementary schools received $4,200 to buy clothing items for students in need.

The money was donated by Poplar Bluff Lodge No. 209 of the Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

“Poplar Bluff Lodge is proud to have assisted Eugene Field and Lake Road schools over the years and believe that the total amount as of right now is around $25,000 for these two schools combined,” said Past Master of Lodge No. 209 Terry Yarbrough, the grand chaplain for the Grand Lodge of Missouri.

Both Lake Road Elementary and Eugene Field Elementary applied their funding toward children’s outerwear, undergarments and winter accessories.

Lake Road distributed the clothing to families as gifts before Christmas, according to school counselor Valerie Duncan.

Esther Luna, the counselor at Eugene Field, said they stocked their giving closet in the nurse’s office to go to students year-round.

Lake Road counselor Valerie Duncan, accompanied by the school's new therapy dog Dorsey, accepts...
Lake Road counselor Valerie Duncan, accompanied by the school's new therapy dog Dorsey, accepts a donation from Poplar Bluff Lodge No. 209 by Worshipful Master Terry Campbell in December.(Poplar Bluff R-I School District)

The money was collected at the Masonic Lodge’s Father Daughter Ball held in October at the Black River Coliseum.

“What started as a way to fund our youth groups grew beyond anything we expected and now affords us the ability to give charitable donations,” Yarbrough said.

Since 2006, the Masonic Lodge has donated tens of thousands of dollars to elementary schools through its Creating a Partnership program established by the Masonic Home of Missouri.

