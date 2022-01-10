Heartland Votes
New multi-use trail coming to Perryville

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A new addition is on the horizon as a bike trail is coming to one Heartland city.

The City of Perryville is looking to expand the Legion Lake area with a new multi-use trail and ecosystem additions thanks to a grant they received for the project.

Soon there will be more options for the outdoors, such as hiking, nature walks and mountain biking.

Project leaders say it’s great to be able to have something for the kids and adults to be able to share their love of biking.

“I call it the gift of biking because surely when people find it and it suits them, they really, really enjoy it and it keeps them up and active and in shape,” Chad Suetterer said.

This trail will be a 4.5 mile continuous loop with three directional routes, along with a 12,000 square foot pump track and a 7,500 square foot skills area.

“Not only are mountain bikers going to have the opportunity to come to Perryville and run our trail, but they will also have the opportunity to improve on their skills,” Project manager Trish Erzfeld said.

You can expect to start seeing some progress on the trail coming up this spring and summer.

“This is a new thing,” Suetterer said. “It’s a different form. There’s nothing really like it in Perryville, or within 10-15 minutes. This is going to be a big deal.”

