Mayfield city leader to create memorial wall following devastating tornado

MAYFILED, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield city leader is asking owners of damaged and destroyed buildings to keep pieces of the rubble, in hopes they can build something that will last a lifetime.

“You see life in these bricks, I think, and you see the memories,” Steven Elder, director of Mayfield Community Foundation said.

Mayfield, the place Elder calls home, went from a town filled with busy buildings, to rubble overnight.

“It was like you stepped out of your home and went and saw a horror movie,” Elder said.

With the pieces left behind, he wants to build a memorial wall for the city to look at and remember.

“I thought wouldn’t it be neat if we had bricks from different churches, different denominations, different businesses, different structures, and put it all together,” Elder said.

So far, he’s collected bricks from at least 20 different buildings, businesses, and churches in the area.

“This is from St. James, these are probably hand poured and it’s just fascinating history,” Elder said.

“We have a lot of good memories back here, and fellowshipped with different churches, different organizations,” Thomas Bright, Church Steward at St. James AME said.

Bright said he and a church member hopped on the idea of a memorial wall without hesitation.

“Thinks it’s going to bring back a lot of memories. Just like this church I’m standing next to, we’ve been in this town since 1868, and at its present location since 1923,″ Bright said. “We need to remember what happened and to help bring the community closer together.”

Elder said it will take time for a memorial wall like this to come together, but he believes it’s worth the wait to keep old memories, brick by brick.

“What I love so much about these bricks, you can touch you can hold onto them, and you’ll say, I remember what that church was and looked like or this business. So, we’re excited to share that,” Elder said.

He hopes each unique brick tells the story of what Mayfield once was and brings hope that they can build back even better.

If you are interested in donating a brick to contact the Mayfield Community Foundation’s social media.

A location has not yet been determined for the memorial wall.

