Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by sinkhole near 5.6mm in Trigg Co.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the sinkhole developed in the middle of the...
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the sinkhole developed in the middle of the road near the 5.6 mile marker. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 272/Caledonia Road southeast of Cadiz is blocked due to a sinkhole.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it developed in the middle of the road near the 5.6 mile marker.

This is along KY 272/Caledonia Road between Cliftwood Drive and Glenwood Mill Road.

KYTC crews say a resident reported a bump developing in the road over the weekend. On Monday morning, the bump became a sinkhole about the size of a small car.

Crews are barricading the area.

KY 272/Caledonia Rd. will remain closed until further notice.

There will be no marked detour. However, drivers may self-detour via KY 139/South Road, U.S. 68 and KY 1585/South Montgomery Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Jayden talks with his mom Alisha at the spaghetti benefit dinner in Scott City on Sunday.
Benefit dinner to support 13-year-old boy
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
At the beginning of the new year, reorders for at home for COVID-19 tests were put to a...
Orders for at-home COVID-19 tests paused

Latest News

Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Water over roadway signs have been posted on several Kentucky roads to warn drivers.
Heavy rains cause road closures in the Heartland
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge was closed due to icing on the metal decking....
U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge is open
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a record number of...
Deputies respond to series of snow-related crashes in Calloway County