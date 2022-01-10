KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by sinkhole near 5.6mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 272/Caledonia Road southeast of Cadiz is blocked due to a sinkhole.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it developed in the middle of the road near the 5.6 mile marker.

This is along KY 272/Caledonia Road between Cliftwood Drive and Glenwood Mill Road.

KYTC crews say a resident reported a bump developing in the road over the weekend. On Monday morning, the bump became a sinkhole about the size of a small car.

Crews are barricading the area.

KY 272/Caledonia Rd. will remain closed until further notice.

There will be no marked detour. However, drivers may self-detour via KY 139/South Road, U.S. 68 and KY 1585/South Montgomery Road.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.