KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by sinkhole near 5.6mm in Trigg Co.
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A section of KY 272/Caledonia Road southeast of Cadiz is blocked due to a sinkhole.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it developed in the middle of the road near the 5.6 mile marker.
This is along KY 272/Caledonia Road between Cliftwood Drive and Glenwood Mill Road.
KYTC crews say a resident reported a bump developing in the road over the weekend. On Monday morning, the bump became a sinkhole about the size of a small car.
Crews are barricading the area.
KY 272/Caledonia Rd. will remain closed until further notice.
There will be no marked detour. However, drivers may self-detour via KY 139/South Road, U.S. 68 and KY 1585/South Montgomery Road.
