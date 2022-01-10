Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers plan to fast track tornado-recovery aid

Church pews no longer have a view of the pulpit at this house of worship in Mayfield, Ky. after...
Church pews no longer have a view of the pulpit at this house of worship in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city on Friday, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - House Speaker David Osborne says Kentucky lawmakers will take up tornado-recovery legislation Monday.

He says the goal is to accelerate an initial round of assistance.

Legislation introduced Saturday proposes $200 million of aid in response to the storms that devastated several Kentucky communities last month, killing 77 people.

Osborne says the House budget committee is set to review the package Monday.

The plan is to quickly pump $45 million into stricken communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools.

Osborne says more rounds of the aid will be released later to help meet other recovery needs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
At the beginning of the new year, reorders for at home for COVID-19 test were put to a...
At-home COVID-19 tests put to a pause
Jayden talks with his mom Alisha at the spaghetti benefit dinner in Scott City on Sunday.
Benefit dinner to support 13-year-old boy

Latest News

Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Clear & Chilly Monday Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook