Graves County leaders to hold Facebook Live Q&A event on tornado recovery

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center will be holding a second Facebook Live event to answer questions on tornado recovery in the community.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11.

Emergency management leaders will be giving an update on recovery efforts and information on assistance available.

Graves County residents can submit questions in the comment section on the Graves County Office of Emergency Management page.

Emergency management said questions that can not be answered during the event will be addressed with a reply in the comments the next day.

Residents in need of food, water, blankets or other essential items should request help through the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline at 270-727-5114. The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voicemails left after-hours will also be monitored.

