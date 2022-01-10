Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update at 3pm

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, January 10.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, January 10.

He’ll speak at 3 p.m. at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

The governor will provide the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

He will also update Kentuckians on the state’s response to December’s tornadoes and the recent winter storms across the Commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 11,096 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths, as of Jan. 7.

The current positivity rate is 24.45 percent.

As of Jan. 7, 1,856 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 423 were in the ICU and 223 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

