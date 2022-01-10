Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, chilly Monday

Skies will be sunny today, but it will cold.
Skies will be sunny today, but it will cold.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The start of the work-week will be calm, but cold.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens to low 20s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid 30s north to the low to mid 40s south.

Temps will drop tonight in the teens and low 20s once again, under clear skies.

The first half of the week remains calm with sunny skies on Tuesday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and so will temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will be pushing back near 50 degrees.

An upper level disturbance and a front may impact the Heartland during the end of the week into the weekend. It is still too soon for exact details, but we could see a mix of rain then transitioning to snow.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children
At the beginning of the new year, reorders for at home for COVID-19 test were put to a...
At-home COVID-19 tests put to a pause
Jayden talks with his mom Alisha at the spaghetti benefit dinner in Scott City on Sunday.
Benefit dinner to support 13-year-old boy

Latest News

Gloomy skies on Route 3 in Alexander County, Ill.
Clear & Chilly Monday Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
This morning it will be in the 40s and 50s and later it will drop sharply.
First Alert: Cold, dry start to the week