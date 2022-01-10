First Alert: Sunny, chilly Monday

(KFVS) - The start of the work-week will be calm, but cold.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens to low 20s.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon, but highs will only reach the mid 30s north to the low to mid 40s south.

Temps will drop tonight in the teens and low 20s once again, under clear skies.

The first half of the week remains calm with sunny skies on Tuesday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, and so will temperatures.

Highs on Wednesday will be pushing back near 50 degrees.

An upper level disturbance and a front may impact the Heartland during the end of the week into the weekend. It is still too soon for exact details, but we could see a mix of rain then transitioning to snow.

