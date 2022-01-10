FEMA: KY Disaster Recovery Centers, Mobile Registration Center to delay opening

Heartland Votes
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers and the Mobile Registration Center will delay their opening on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Center will now be opening at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 due to inclement weather.

Find locations for open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) online at www.fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

On your smart phone, open the FEMA App, click on “Talk to FEMA in person.”

The following recovery centers, mobile registration center will be open on Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.:

  • Warren County DRC#2 - Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
  • Caldwell County DRC#3 - Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
  • Muhlenberg County DRC#4 - Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
  • Graves County DRC#7 - Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Taylor County DRC#12 - Old Firehouse, 1563 Greenburg Road, Campbellsville, KY 42718
  • Marion County DRC#15 - (9 a.m. EST) 223 N. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033
  • Hopkins County DRC#17 - Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Hopkins County DRC#18 - Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410
  • Marshall County MRIC #15 - Old Marshall County Library, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025

For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630.

