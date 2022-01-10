Enjoy a few calm days before more active weather returns later this week

Temperatures today and Tuesday will be pretty typical for mid January, with most areas hitting the upper 30s and lower/mid 40s. Tonight under clear skies temperatures will bottom back out in the teens and 20s. We start to warm up a little on Wednesday thanks to some breezy southerly winds. Highs on Wednesday will be above average, near 50 degrees in most areas. Slight precipitation chances sneak back into the area on Thursday. Best chance for precipitation will be on Friday night into Saturday, where rain and snow are possible.

