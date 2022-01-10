Egyptian Health Dept. reports 284 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death on Monday, January 10.
The health department said a Saline County resident passed away from complications of the virus.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two girls under the age of five, two girls under the age of 10, 18 teenagers, 19 women in their 20s, 17 women in their 30s, nine women in their 40s, 21 women in their 50s, nine women in their 60s, five women in their 70s, six women in their 80s and one female with unknown demographics (case in status progress)
- Male - three boys under the age of five, three boys under the age of 10, 17 teenagers, seven men in their 20s, 17 men in their 30s, 11 men in their 40s, 11 men in their 50s, 12 men in their 60s, one man in his 70s and two men in their 80s
Gallatin County
- Female - one girl under the age of five, one girl under the age of 10, four teenagers, four women in their 30s, three women in their 40s and one woman in her 60s
- Male - two teenagers, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s and three men in their 50s
White County
- Female - one teenager, nine women in their 20s, eight women in their 30s, six women in their 40s, three women in their 50s, 11 women in their 60s, two women in their 70s and one woman in her 80s
- Male - one boy under the age of 10, six teenagers, four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, six men in their 50s, four men in their 60s and three men in their 80s
As of Wednesday, Saline County has had a total of 5,899 positive cases, including 78 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,635 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,097 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.