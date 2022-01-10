Concert to benefit tornado victims in St. Mary’s

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Performers from southeast Missouri are coming together to help out a city after a tornado ripped through it months ago.

EXP Productions is sponsoring a benefit concert to help tornado victims of St. Mary’s after the powerful storm damaged many homes.

The concert at the Perry Park Center in Perryville will be on January 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will include multiple bands.

People we spoke with say it’s necessary to help out these people to help get them back on their feet.

“It was a terrible thing,” EXP Productions President Bill Tweedy said. “I actually have friends that aren’t living in their home. They can’t get into their home. They are working on repairs or they’ve lost their home. And this is just something as a group, we came together and we have to do something. Let’s do something to help these folks.”

“To get hit with a disaster out of nowhere, it’s not something that they are prepared for,” Stan Denninger said. “There was no loss of life but some people lost their livelihoods or living out of their homes. It’s a pretty big burden above regular life to be displaced.”

They are thankful for the support shown from the performers there and also the public that wants to help out.

“It’s awesome that whenever disaster strikes, our community, we can all come together and I just feel grateful to be a little part of it,” Carly Green said. “To be able to play, to raise money for this disaster that happened and help those in need.”

Tickets are on sale and available at The Guitar Shop in Perryville or at the door. Donations for St. Mary’s are being accepted, as well.

