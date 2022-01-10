Cold night ahead for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw mostly sunny skies and very chilly temperatures this afternoon. This evening with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will fall rapidly. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens far north to the lower 20 far south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly across the Heartland. We will see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few clouds will move in Tuesday night as southerly winds increase. This will allow for warmer temperatures on your Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.