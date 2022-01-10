Clear & Chilly Monday Morning

Clear skies this morning with temperatures ranging in the teens and low 20s. Monday will be a calm but cooler way to start off the week. Sunny skies and high temperatures will range from the mid 30s north to the low/mid 40s south. Lows tonight will drop into the teens and low 20s once again under clear skies.

The first half of this week remains calm with more sunny skies on Tuesday. Clouds will increase Wednesday with temperatures pushing back near 50F. An upper level disturbance and a front may impact us during the end of the week into the weekend. It is still too soon for exact detail, but we could see a mix of rain then transitioning to snow.

-Lisa

