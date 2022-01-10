Cape Girardeau Public Library to celebrate 100th anniversary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library is close to reaching its 100th anniversary and plans are in the works to mark the historic milestone.

Library organizers plan to host programs and events for visitors of all ages, including offering a limited edition library card.

A schedule of events has not been released, but the library said the main celebration will be held Wednesday evening, June 15 at the library.

Details are expected to be released closer as the date approaches.

Limited edition centennial-themed library cards will be available at the beginning of February.

The library first opened its doors at the Common Pleas Courthouse Park on June 15, 1922 with a collection of 3,000 volumes.

The library is now located on Clark Street.

To date, the library says their collection is up to 100,000 physical items and 22,000 downloadable ebooks and audiobooks.

The collection goes well beyond just books and magazines. Non-book items are available to patrons, such as telescopes, cake pans, ukuleles and WiFi hotspots.

