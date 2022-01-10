Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau doctor has been arrested with

43-year-old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.

In court documents, Subramani is accused of assaulting his wife on multiple occasions by grabbing her by the throat, hitting her in the face with a plunger and punching her.

He was taken into custody at his workplace, at the Bariatric & Metabolic Institute in Cape Girardeau.

He is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

