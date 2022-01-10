Cape Girardeau City Council meets for 1st time in newly renovated courthouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new era started Monday night, January 10 for the Cape Girardeau City Council.

The council met in the new council chambers at the renovated Common Pleas Courthouse.

When Cape Girardeau County moved the courtroom to Jackson, the building was donated to the city.

It has undergone extensive renovations for the past year.

City employees moved into the new City Hall on Friday.

Monday night’s city council agenda included an update on the urban deer hunt management program.

