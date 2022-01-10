Heartland Votes
Beshear proposes state pre-K funding for every 4-year-old

Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed a massive budget increase for Kentucky education.
By Associated Press
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed a massive budget increase for Kentucky education.

He released a plan Monday calling for the state to fully fund pre-kindergarten programs for every 4-year-old.

Beshear says his budget plan includes nearly $2 billion in additional funding in the next two years for pre-K through 12th grade.

The Democratic governor revealed his education spending plans days after House Republicans introduced their own state spending bill.

Beshear says his plan includes a 12.5% increase in per-pupil funding under the state’s main K-12 funding formula. A cornerstone of his plan is to guarantee pre-K learning for every 4-year-old.

