Benton Mo. Fire Department looks for volunteers

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Benton Missouri Fire Department is looking to add more volunteers to its force.

They are coming off of a busy year and needs more people willing to serve the local community.

“We’d entertain anybody to help,” said Joey Mack, Benton fire chief.

Mack says across the Heartland, the emergency call volume is up from previous years. Now, his department is looking for qualified candidates.

“We’re looking for volunteers. Anything, any range from 18 to older. As long as they can pass a drug test,” said Mack.

He says the advantage of becoming a volunteer at his department is that you can get free career training.

“We do medical training. We have a grant to supply EMT training. We also have firefighter one and two training going on right now. We train all our members to what they want to do and what they are capable of doing. To help us out on the emergency scenes,” said Mack.

Its not just all about fighting fires, although that is a key component.

“Well obviously we have fires, but we generally have more medicals than we have fire. As we go, we get little things at a time. You may do first responder training first or then basic fire. Then work your way up to firefighter one and two,” said Mack.

From there, you’ve got a new career in emergency response.

“You can take it as far as you want. You can do instructors, you can do officers, you can do EMT’s. You can volunteer at a local fire department. They can use their grants and their resources to get you training and further your career in something professional,” said Mack.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact the Benton Fire Department on their Facebook page or visit Benton City Hall.

