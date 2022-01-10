Heartland Votes
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash

Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle crashed on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The car traveled off the interstate and rolled several times before hitting a tree.

Three people were pronounced dead.

They were 58-year-old Glen A. Jackson, 57-year-old Rose M. Jackson and 35-year-old and Amber Johnson.

All were from New Madrid in Missouri.

A juvenile was hospitalized for injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

