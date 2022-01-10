Heartland Votes
Annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive underway

A Valentine's Day candy returns and all we can say is BE MINE!
State Senator Dale Fowler is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for his annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive now through early February.(tcw-kltv)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - State Senator Dale Fowler is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for his annual Valentines for Seniors Card Drive now through early February.

“We saw great success in this program last year and I want to continue to honor our seniors again this year,” said Sen. Fowler. “For the last two years, those staying in assisted living and long-term care facilities have been through so much and it is important we recognize them and let them know they are not forgotten as COVID-19 restrictions continue on.”

Churches, schools and community members of the 59th Senate District are encouraged to write Valentine’s Day cards that can be dropped off or mailed to his district office at 2 North Vine, 6th floor, Harrisburg, IL 62946.

They can include hand-made creations, encouraging and uplifting notes, drawings, etc.

The cards will be collected now through Feb. 11.

They will then be delivered to the various assisted living and long-term care facilities in the district.

