Alabama resident accused of stealing copper wire in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An Alabama resident is accused of stealing copper wire in western Kentucky.

Taylor Hodges, 23, of Tuscumbia, Ala., was charged with theft by unlawful taking (all others); possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second person was cited and released.

According to Mayfield police, they responded to an address on East Broadway for a report of two people stealing copper wire.

They talked to Hodges and a second person.

Hodges was taken to the Graves County Jail and then transported to Calloway County.

The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Anchorage Police Department and Audubon Police Department.

