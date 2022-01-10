Heartland Votes
31 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death...
The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since its last report on Sunday, January 9.(generic)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death since its last report on Sunday, January 9.

According to the health department, a person in their 60s died from the virus.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 1
  • 5-11 years - 0
  • 12-17 years - 3
  • 18-64 years - 25
  • 65 and up - 2

A summary of the total cases in the county include:

  • Active cases - 348
  • Released from isolation - 5,132
  • Deaths - 84

The health department will host a clinic by appointment on Monday, January 10.

They will host a walk-in vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult for both clinics.

They will be at the Perry County Health Department.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

