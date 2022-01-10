Heartland Votes
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO

By CBS/KMOV
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the National Transportation Security Board confirmed on its website.

First responders went on a search for the small twin-engine plane near Highway F and Rugged Acres Lane after receiving a “mayday call” at 7:30 p.m. from Spirit of St. Louis Airport.

The New Melle Fire Protection District said the aircraft reached 8,000 feet before experiencing trouble as it was leaving St. Louis to go to Denver.

“The aircraft then appeared to turn back toward the airport before descending rapidly,” the New Melle Fire Protection District wrote in a statement.

Some area residents also called 911 after hearing a loud boom in the area.

Around 9 p.m., debris was found but there was no indication the plane caught on fire after the crash, officials said.

Six fire departments, St. Charles County Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol canvassed 300 yards of the wreckage site during rainy and low visibility conditions. The crash was deemed “un-survivable”.

The agencies utilized UTVs and drones to search the terrain.

“Obviously this is heavily wooded down here in the Defiance Augusta area. And so that makes the terrain more challenging to conduct a search in this nature,” Kyle Gaines with the St. Charles County Ambulance District said.

All EMS and firefighters have been called off the search and the National Transportation Safety Board is taking over the investigation.

