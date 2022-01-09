First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Rain will finally push out of the region from NW to SE this Sunday morning, making way for a blustery and colder day. Morning temps in the 40s and 50s will drop sharply behind the front, and most of us will be in the 30s by this afternoon! A strong north wind at 15 to 25 mph will make for a significant wind chill factor. There may be some breaks in the clouds by afternoon, but it looks like we won’t completely clear out until overnight tonight. By daybreak Monday morning it will be mainly clear and nearly calm but with morning lows in the teens again for much of the region except perhaps the Missouri Bootheel where it will be right around 20.

The upcoming work week looks mostly cool and dry. Monday and Tuesday will be chilly but otherwise quiet and mainly clear, but northwest flow aloft will become westerly by mid-week, leading to moderating temps. Highs should be near or a bit above 50 again for the second half of the week. A weak passing system brings clouds and an isolated shower on Wednesday. Otherwise the next significant precip looks to be late Friday into Saturday morning. Models continue to advertise a brief changeover from rain to snow Saturday morning, but at this point this does not look like a major impact.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.