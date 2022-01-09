First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The work week will get off to a chilly but otherwise dry and relatively peaceful start, weather-wise. Last night’s system is pushing off to the southeast, and skies are clearing out this evening. Strong north winds will decrease overnight, thankfully, but it will still be quite cold with daybreak lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Monday will be cold but skies will be mainly clear and winds will be much lighter; highs look to range from the upper 30s northeast to mid 40s southwest. Not much change for Monday night and Tuesday as it remains mainly clear and cold but not too windy.

The second half of the week will be a little less cold, but still mainly dry. A weak system looks to bring a few clouds but no precip on Wednesday. Air temps Wednesday thru Friday look to be just a bit above average, with lows near freezing and highs near 50. Models continue to advertise a cold front with limited moisture Friday night into Saturday morning. Light rain is possible from Friday evening into Saturday morning with this….possible ending as a tiny bit of snow….but at this point this does not look like a major system and the forecast timing may shift with time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.