Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cool and windy

By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The rain will finally push out of the region from northwest to southeast this Sunday morning, to make way for a blustery and colder day.

This morning it will be in the 40s and 50s and later it will drop sharply. By the afternoon it will be in the 30s.

The strong north winds that are 15 to 25 miles per hour will make for a significant wind chill factor.

There may be some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon, but it looks like we won’t completely clear out until overnight.

By daybreak Monday morning it will be mainly clear with morning lows in the teens again for much of the region, except perhaps the Missouri Bootheel where it will be right around 20.

The upcoming week looks mostly cool and dry.

Brian Alworth says Monday and Tuesday will be chilly but otherwise quiet and mainly clear.

Highs should be near or above 50 again for the second half of the week.

A weak passing system brings clouds and an isolated shower on Wednesday.

Otherwise the next significant precipitation looks to be late Friday into Saturday morning.

Models continue to advertise a brief changeover from rain to snow Saturday morning, but at this point this does not look like a major impact.

